Apparent Demi Lovato Nudes Leaked On Snapchat

On Thursday, apparent nude photos of Demi Lovato were posted on her Snapchat.

It all started when some Twitter users took to Twitter report that the singer’s nudes have been leaked online. First, fans said that there was a strange Snapstory uploaded to Lovato’s Snapchat account. Within minutes, nude photos of a woman, presumed to be Lovato, were posted to the account.

“Join this discord server for my nudes,” read the initial message on Lovato’s Snapchat. The message offered a “swipe up” link, encouraging fans to sign up. Some fans decided to swipe up and login to the server and many have taken to Twitter to report that Lovato’s private photos have indeed been leaked.

You can see the Snapstory post below.

Demi’s Snapchat got hacked. @Discordapp, please remove this server as they are from a hacker tricking people into joining their server for Demi Lovato’s nudes. #DemiLovato. pic.twitter.com/8M7vFKQTJh — aidan ♡???? (@aiidaannn) October 17, 2019

“Someone hacked Demi Lovato’s Snapchat and is posting her nudes,” tweeted one social media user.

“Crazy that somebody woke up and thought ‘damn…you know what I [felt] like doing? Hacking Demi Lovato for some nudes,” wrote another.