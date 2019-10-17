Canadian Model Valerie Cossette Sizzles In A Tiny Orange Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun In Australia

Canadian model and Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette is mesmerizing her fans with some hot new pictures lately. Since it was getting really cold in her hometown of Montreal, Canada, the model decided to fly to Australia to enjoy the summers there.

Taking to her page on Thursday, October 11, the model posted a new sultry snap where she was featured soaking up the sun at the Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

The stunner opted for a skimpy orange bikini that not only allowed her to show off ample cleavage but it also put the model’s well-toned stomach, thighs and her stunning tattoos on full display.

The hottie wore her dark, silky hair down, opted for a full face of makeup and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Within three hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 34,000 likes and over 420 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot body and showered her with compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Valerie’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Britannya Razavi, Vanessa Christine, Laurie Scherbak and Vicky Aisha, among others.

“You are indescribably gorgeous,” one of her fan wrote.

“Wow! Hypnotic and very beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“A beautiful lady on a beautiful beach,” a third fan commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan expressed his admiration for the model in the following words.

“Beauty doesn’t get any better than this!”

This isn’t the first time that Valerie has titillated her fans with a bikini snap. Last week, she showed off her perfect figure in a revealing black bikini.

Before sharing the current bikini snap, Valerie treated her fans to a glamorous selfie where she could be seen dressed up in a revealing black dress that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of sideboob.

She opted for a full face of makeup, wore her hair down, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching black purse to keep it stylish.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 85,0000 likes and close to 1,100 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her pictures have a high tendency of going viral.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fan wrote that Valerie is a goddess, while another one opined that she is too sexy. Other fans used words and phrases like “perfection,” “hot af,” “arguably the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen,” and “you always look gorgeous,” to praise the model.