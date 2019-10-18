Selena Gomez Teases First New Music In 4 Years With Cryptic Posts On Social Media

Fans freak out as the singer drops a ton of hints that her long-awaited new music is finally coming.

Selena Gomez is on a social media spree, and all signs are pointing to a new song or album. The 27-year-old singer hit Twitter and Instagram with several cryptic posts that seem to hint at her first new music in four years.

Selena got fans’ attention earlier his week when she posted an adorable throwback childhood photo with a caption that seemed to be more of a reflective song lyric than a grade school memory.

She followed up with a present-day shot of her gazing above while standing mysteriously behind a black lace curtain, which she also captioned with intriguing prose, this time about distortion.

The third tease on Instagram and Twitter featured a video of a theater marquee, with more presumed lyrics and an all-important Spotify tag.

Then, on her Instagram story and on Twitter, Selena shared a video of a Times Square billboard featuring her, an Amazon Music plug, and the eyes emoji as she asked Alexa to follow her.

It’s no surprise that Selenators pieced together the clues to determine that new music is coming — and soon.

“SELENA IS BACK!” wrote one fan.

“She’s back!!!!!!! This music is about to be everything,” added another.

“Drop it!!!” a third follower chimed in.

And then, Amazon Music’s official Twitter dropped this:

You can see Selena Gomez’ cryptic collection of Instagram and Twitter posts below.

Loading...

Back in June, during an appearance on The Tonight Show (via YouTube), Selena told late-night host Jimmy Fallon her album was nearly done. The superstar singer also explained why it took her so long to record new music amid issues in her personal life.

“It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I’m relieved now.”

Selena also teased a more “mellow” vibe and an “emotional connection” with her fans on the new record.

“I think there’s always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar,” Selena added. “It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music.”

The former Disney star’s last album, Revival, came out in 2015 and it featured the hit songs “Good For You,” “Same Old Love” and “Hands to Myself.”

Selena Gomez’ new music will be released more than 10 years after her debut album, Another Cinderella Story, which dropped in June 2009.