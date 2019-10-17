‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Scandalous Black Top

Maxim bombshell Kara del Toro recently had her 1.1 million Instagram followers drooling with a smoking hot selfie she shared. The beauty had a photoshoot with photographer Jeff Thibodeau, who she mentioned in the caption of the post, and he opted to take advantage of the golden hour lighting that naturally comes at certain times of the day.

In the shot, Kara herself was holding a camera, channeling a bit of a photographer vibe. She gazed to the side with her long brunette locks in tousled waves, swept over to one side with a deep part and major volume. Her makeup was neutral, with her lips looking plump and perfect and a sprinkle of highlighter popping in the sunlight.

She added a statement earring that caught the light, as well as a delicate choker to accessorize. Most of the attention in the shot was on her insane body, however. Kara opted to rock a black off-the-shoulder top that barely covered up her ample assets. The look had some opaque black portions that covered any NSFW bits, but was crafted mostly from a sheer fabric that left little to the imagination. The neckline itself was low, revealing a fair bit of the beauty’s cleavage, and the sleeves were low on her upper arms, exposing plenty of skin.

Her pants weren’t too visible in the snap, but she paired the scandalous top with what appeared to be fairly simple, neutral bottoms. It was not the first time that Kara has opted to wear a scandalous black sheer top, either. Just a few days ago, the babe shared a snap of herself at an event rocking high-waisted black leather shorts and a sheer, lacy black top.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning post, and it racked up over 10,500 likes within just three hours.

“So much beauty in a picture,” one fan commented.

“Girl crush everyday,” another fan said.

One follower called her a “golden bronze babe.”

Another fan said “you are quite possibly the most gorgeous woman in the whole world.”

In the caption of the post, Kara directed her followers to her YouTube channel for a hair tutorial. Many fans who follow the stunner on Instagram may not even know that she also has a YouTube channel that she updates. Fans who can’t get enough of Kara and want a little more content should make sure to check her out on the platform. She posts a wide variety of content, from vlogs when she’s at events like New York Fashion Week to Q & A videos, and beauty tutorials for her eager fans.