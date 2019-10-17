‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Negan And Beta Will Meet Up Soon

'The Walking Dead' showrunner along with the actor who plays Beta confirms the character will meet up with Negan in Season 10.

According to Ryan Hurst, his character, Beta, is set to meet up with resident bad guy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic books on which the TV series is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Angela Kang, along with Hurst, has confirmed Negan’s involvement with the Whisperers, according to Digital Spy. Kang hinted during last week’s episode of Talking Dead that Negan and Beta were set to meet in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

In addition, Hurst recently spoke to Insider about the potential pairing.

“Beta and Negan, they couldn’t be more diametrically opposite than anything,” Hurst said.

“It’s this stone-faced immovable person and then you have his mouthpiece who just will not shut up.”

In addition to confirming the meeting, Hurst also revealed that the upcoming episode will be one of the funniest episodes in the current season.

“The first episode that you see Beta and Negan together is one of the funniest episodes of Walking Dead that you’ve ever seen. It’s still very bloody, still very Walking Dead, but there’s more levity in that episode than in any that I’ve ever seen of the show.”

As to when this episode will occur remains to be seen. Currently, Negan is confined to Alexandria for the crimes he committed while the leader of the Saviors. However, it has already been hinted at in the Season 10 trailer released earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con that Negan will be employed as a potential fighter, which could see his confinement slackened.

Jace Downs / AMC

Loading...

It is assumed that the communities will be waging a war against the Whisperers, who have set up rigid rules that the communities must adhere to, lest they suffer the deadly consequences. Most recently, the Whisperers’ leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), has discovered that her boundaries have been breached by the communities and it is assumed that conflict will arise as a result of this.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, Negan and Beta do meet up. In the comics, Negan escapes his captivity and joins up with the Whisperers. While, initially, it seems like Negan might truly side with them, in the end, some of their views are too far opposed to his own and he finds he can no longer side with them.

As to whether this storyline will unfold in the same in the TV series remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”