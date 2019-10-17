Kate Beckinsale Parades Around In See-Through Top On L.A. Streets

Kate Beckinsale has been spotted out and about in L.A. The Pearl Harbor actress is one of the celebrities whose gym outings result in regular paparazzi images – Kate recently turned heads in leggings so tight, they looked painted-on. Today hasn’t seen the 46-year-old rocking anything near as tight, although it has seen her rock a little sheer clothing.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kate parading that super-fit frame around as she enjoyed a stroll. The star was seen making her way down some steps as well as reaching the streets, with parked cars visible near her. The wardrobe was a casual one for Kate today. The star was seen clad in a light gray and baggy pair of sweatpants paired with a white tank top that fans scrolling through the newspaper’s images will likely have noticed was sheer. Kate was wearing a white Nike sports bra underneath it, with the sports brand’s logo visible via her see-through top.

Kate was also seen with a chunky and cream-colored cardigan worn off-the-shoulder on one side, plus a pair of sneakers. The star appeared completely makeup-free, with her long hair tied up into a bun. Kate did seem pretty happy in the first photo: a near-smile was cracked. As to what Kate was smiling over, well, it’s anyone’s guess.

Kate is a fitness fiend. The actress’ Instagram is filled with grueling workout videos that showcase her steely strength and endurance, although the humor is up there with it: earlier this year, Kate updated her Instagram with a video of herself squatting weights over a toilet.

Kate has opened up about her workouts. An interview with Shape saw the star admit that her active ways fit right into her lifestyle and her personality.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life. I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now,” the star said.

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out. I prefer to get it done in the morning,” Kate added.

Meanwhile, fans can stay up-to-date on Kate’s fitness, humor, and overall light-hearted vibes by following her Instagram. Kate’s account is followed by celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Dewan, Sofia Vergara, and La La Anthony.