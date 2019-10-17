Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Lowers Her Shorts In Sexy Bedtime Photo

Sara Orrego is sending temperatures soaring with her most recent Instagram post. On Thursday, October 17, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she heats things up by lowering her shorts to expose her underwear, and her fans are here for it.

The photo shows Orrego kneeling in an unmade bed somewhere in Guadalajara, Mexico, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is wearing a pair of tiny sweatshorts in light gray, which she is lowering to her upper thighs in the shot. This motion shows that Orrego has on a pair of underwear bottoms in a darker shade of gray. The lingerie bottoms sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while contrasting them with her itty bitty waist.

Orrego teamed her underwear bottoms with a matching top that features off-the-shoulders sleeves and a straight-cut neckline. The sleeves boast a soft texture that give her top a romantic vibe. The top cuts short just below her chest, leaving her toned abs fully on display. According to the tag Orrego shared with the photo, the underwear she is wearing is from Gooseberry Intimates, a brand she models for and promotes on her Instagram page often.

Orrego is sitting with her knees spread apart as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Her brunette hair is swept over to one side and styled down as its strands cascade over her right shoulder. She appears to be wearing a bit of eyeliner and mascara, though her makeup is on the neutral side, showcasing her natural features and beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Orrego shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 85,000 likes within a few hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 940 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit.

User sou the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their overall thoughts on the sultry snapshot. While most of the comments are written in Orrego’s native Spanish, several of them are in English, showing that she has fans in different places.

“Hi pretty,” one user said in English, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful,” chimed in another English-speaking fan, including a string of orange heart emoji after the words.