Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Black Bikini In New Instagram Update From Miami

Emily Ratajkowski is taking over Miami, and she is keeping her Instagram fans up-to-date on how it is going. On Thursday, October 17, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning black-and-white snapshot in which she rocks a black bikini that highlights her flawless figure.

The photo shows Ratajkowski on a balcony with the sea glistening in the background. The brunette bombshell is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that features a sporty top with thick straps that go over her shoulders, with the front boasting a knot accent that gives the piece a little flirty vibe. Per usual, the bikini she is sporting is from her brand of swimwear, Inamorata Woman, as the tag she included with her post indicated.

While this snapshot doesn’t show the bottom part of her bikini, a previous photo did, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She teamed her top with a pair of very high-cut bottoms that left little to the imagination as its straps sit up on her waist, putting the front part all the way in. Ratajkowski didn’t say what the name of the design was, but a post on Inamorata’s Instagram page revealed that she was wearing the Melba Bikini top, paired with the Neptune Bikini bottom.

In today’s snapshot, Ratajkowski is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera. Because the camera is close to her, the gaze feels intimate and powerful. In addition, she is touching the front of her hair as it blows in her wind, also parting her lips slightly in a seductive way.

Ratajkowski is wearing a little bit of eyeliner and mascara, which combined with her strong brows, help intensify her eyes.

Since going live, the post — which Ratajkowski shared with her 24.3 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 128,000 likes in under half an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time brought in upwards of 500 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model, actress, and businesswoman took to the comments section to praise her beauty and comment on her bikini collection.

“Gorgeous pic,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of sparkly pink heart emoji.

“I LOVE YOU!!!” another one chimed in, including smileys, blowing heart-kiss emoji, and flags of Azerbaijan, showing that her fan base can be found around the world.