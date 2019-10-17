Jenna Dewan Reveals In Her Upcoming Book How She Learned Of Her Ex Channing Tatum’s Romance With Jessie J

Jenna Dewan has opened up about her initial reaction to her ex-husband Channing Tatum’s relationship with singer Jessie J.

The Step Up actress is releasing a memoir titled Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, per Radar Online. The outlet reports that in her memoir, Dewan is sharing details about her marriage and divorce to Tatum. She reportedly shared in her memoir that, after ending her marriage to Tatum, she learned with the rest of the world that her ex had moved on to Jessie J back in 2018. She said that she was by herself when she learned of the news and took it hard in the beginning.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” she wrote. “I felt blindsided.”

Dewan also said that she wanted to make her anger public in the beginning. The actress and dancer said that she drafted tweets regarding the situation between her ex and the “Laserlight” singer, but never went through with it. She said that, instead, she decided to take a step back and focus on the positives of the situation.

“Instead of reacting the way I wanted…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?” Dewan said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Tatum and Jessie first began dating in October 2018. Rumors began to swirl that the two were dating the same month that Dewan had filed for divorce from the Magic Mike actor after nine years of marriage. The exes also share a daughter together, 6-year-old Everly.

Both Tatum and Dewan announced to their fans that they were separating in a joint press release in April 2018. The pair said that, while they fell “deeply in love” while filming Step Up together, they had made the decision to divorce. They did assure their fans at the time, though, that they would “still be a family” for the sake of their daughter.

While she was initially stunned to learn about her ex moving on so fast, Dewan has seemingly moved past the situation. The actress went public with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, earlier this year. The couple announced back in September that they are expecting their first child together via Instagram. Dewan made the announcement by resting in bed with Everly in what appears to be a tent. The actress then left a heartfelt post and gushed about becoming a mother again. She also shared that Kazee is a “gift from above.”