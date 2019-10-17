Neil Patrick Harris Set To Star In ‘The Matrix 4’

As yet, no details have been released regarding the character Neil Patrick Harris will be playing in 'The Matrix 4.'

As fans are excitedly waiting for the latest Matrix movie, Variety is now reporting that How I Met Your Mother actor, Neil Patrick Harris, has joined the cast.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the announcement was made earlier in the year that Warner Bros. would be continuing the Matrix franchise with a fourth movie. The Matrix 4 will also feature cast originals, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Reeves and Moss will reprise their previous Matrix roles which should add an interesting element considering the fates of these characters in previous movies.

In addition, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has also recently been cast in one of the lead roles, according to Variety. As yet, no news has been released regarding the name of the character he will be playing in The Matrix 4. However, it is believed that a younger version of Morpheus will feature and some fans are speculating if Abdul-Mateen II will fill this role. Previously, Morpheus has been portrayed by actor Laurence Fishburne.

It is also believed that Jada Pinkett Smith is currently in negotiations to star in the new Matrix movie. If negotiations are successful, she will reprise her role of Niobe in The Matrix 4.

As for who Harris will play also remains to be seen. Plot details have remained scarce regarding the upcoming movie, so fans of the franchise continue to wonder at how the story will unfold.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Previously, Harris has starred in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events as well as in the movies, Downsizing and Gone Girl. However, Harris is probably best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother as the womanizing, Barney Stinson.

Loading...

The Matrix 4 will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski who, along with her sister Lilly, has been involved with all three previous Matrix movies. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell as also listed as co-writers alongside Wachowski. Grant Hill is set to produce it. In addition, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures are on board to produce and globally distribute the movie.

The last Matrix movie, The Matrix Revolutions, was released in 2003. More recently, Warner Bros. has been keen to replenish the franchise. However, issues regarding producing rights have slowed the project considerably. Previously, the Matrix movies have, collectively, made more than $1.6 million dollars globally at the box office and The Matrix 4 is expected to help this figure grow substantially when released.

As yet, no premiere date has been released for The Matrix 4. However, it is believed that production will begin on the movie early in 2020.