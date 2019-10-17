Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In Mini Dress & High Heels, Admits ‘It’s A Little Short For TV’

Kelly Ripa is back on the ‘Gram – well, via the Live! with Kelly and Ryan show’s account, anyway. The series’ host appears on the account on a near-daily basis following the show for a little closet talk about her outfit. These videos generally achieve two things — they showcase Kelly’s killer outfits and they don’t hold back on the humor.

Today’s update seemed to focus on the 50-year-old’s famous legs, as well as an admission about the length of her teeny-tiny minidress.

It’s worth remembering that Kelly’s humor is on a whole other level. The star drove Instagram wild earlier this year lying covered in bread loaves with no pants, although today, she was more conventionally dressed. Kelly’s video primarily highlighted her ensemble as she gave the outfit an honest assessment.

In the clip, Kelly was wearing in a stunning purple floral-print mini dress. The outfit boasted mid-length sleeves and a slightly boxy shoulder finish, dangerously skimming her thighs — this seemed perfect for the host to flaunt her super-toned and shapely pins. The star was also rocking forest green high heels that seemed to elongate her legs.

Kelly did mention the dress’ length in the video.

“I love this dress…It’s a little short for my, you know….for TV, but I like it.”

The video also focused heavily on Kelly’s shoes, with the camera zooming in on the stilettos and the star’s killer legs. By and large, Kelly’s dresses flaunt her legs quite prominently, although the host has recently favored midi or maxi lengths, likewise accentuating her slender waist through these cute numbers.

At the age of 50, Kelly seems to have the energy of a teenager. The star gets up at the crack of dawn for her show, and it’s like she keeps going all day. Speaking to The Cut, Kelly revealed that there’s a fair amount of caffeine behind her bounce.

“I make a “Bullet Coffee” at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder. Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage,” Kelly said.

“I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps. I have a great energy level. I don’t nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her on Instagram.