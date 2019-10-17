‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope’s Bizarre Behavior Continues, Ben Apologizes To Jordan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 18 reveal that many of the fan favorite characters will be struggling hard during the week-ending episode, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

According to Soap Hub, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will continue to alarm people with her odd behavior. As fans know, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has seemingly brainwashed Hope, and she’s been acting strange all week.

Some of Hope’s friends such as Abe Carver (James Reynolds), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) have noticed her bizarre behavior, and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is also getting a glimpse at the strange way that Hope is acting. Perhaps, someone will try to help her next week as her behavior is certain to only get worse.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be forced to apologize to his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). Ben blamed Jordan for trying to run down his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) in the parking lot at the Brady Pub last week. However, it turns out that it wasn’t Jordan after all. Instead, a drunk driver admitted to the Salem police department that it was he who nearly hit Ciara.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will have a hard time keeping her newfound information from the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Nicole recently found out that Eric’s former girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is pregnant with his child, but Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) has asked Nicole to keep quiet about the shocking baby news.

Sarah doesn’t want Eric to know about the baby, because she fears he may leave Nicole and ruin the couple’s happiness. Currently, she’s planning to leave Salem in order to raise the child away from Eric’s prying eyes. However, Xander is head over heels in love with Sarah and doesn’t want her to leave town. So, he is trying to figure out a way to keep her around.

Xander is the person responsible for Nicole finding out the truth, and now he’s scaring her into not telling Eric as she fears he may leave her for Sarah if he knows about the unborn child.

Meanwhile, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will reveal to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) that Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is not out of the woods following her heart transplant.

Fans can see all of the week-ending drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives on NBC.