Watch Houston Astros Vs. New York Yankees Stream Live: Start Time, ALCS Game 4, Yanks Must Win To Even Series

The Houston Astros can move the New York Yankees to within one game of elimination with a win in the rain-postponed American League Championship Series Game 4.

The Houston Astros will be looking to press their 2-1 advantage in the American League Championship Series, after a rainout eliminated a potential travel day if the series moves back to Houston from New York, as The Inquisitr reported. Houston turns to veteran righty Zack Greinke, a midseason acquisition who will be making his second start of the series, to push the AL East pennant-winning Yankees to within one game of elimination, after Greinke turned in a solid if unspectacular outing, allowing three runs over six innings, albeit in a losing cause in Game 1.

The Yankees will counter with their Game 1 starter, Masahiro Tanaka, whose hopes to continue where he left off with six shutout innings in Game 1, when he takes the hill in the game that will stream live from The Bronx.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees AL Championship Series Game 4, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT, 7:08 p.m. CDT, and 5:08 p.m. PDT at the 54,200-seat Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York City, New York, on Thursday, October 17.

Wednesday’s postponement may have worked in the Yankees favor, allowing Tanaka to return to the mound on his regular, four days rest to face the Astros a second time in the series, as MLB.com reported. Tanaka also threw only 68 pitches in his Game 1 outing — and has been a postseason stopper for the Yankees, compiling a slim, 1.32 ERA over seven playoff starts for the Bronx Bombers.

For the Astros, they hope to duplicate the magic produced by their 2017 midseason pitching acquisition, Justin Verlander, who came over from the Detroit Tigers that year to lead Houston to the first World Series victory in franchise history.

In 2019, the Astros traded for Greinke in July, from the Arizona Diamondbacks, as SI.com reported. The trade immediately paid off, as the 35-year-old rolled up an 8-1 record with a 3.02 ERA while pitching for the sixth team of his career.

Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros gets his second chance to beat the New York Yankees on Thursday. Chris O'Meara / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees ALCS Game 4, log in to FOX Sports Go, which offers a livestream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers. The service is also available through the FOX Sports Go app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game with a free livestream — now-popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now, which until recently was known as DirecTV Now. All three of those services will require credit card information and a subscription fee. But they also each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the ‘Stros-Yanks playoff game at Yankee Stadium livestream for free.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe for free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the Houston-New York ALCS playoff game and the other remaining MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to Postseason.tv.