Kourtney Kardashian Reveals That She Is Fine With Being Single In Recent ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t searching for a leading man in her life any time soon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on a recent clip of the E! reality show that the dating life may not be for her. According to Hollywood Life, the Poosh founder discussed her romantic life while on a girl’s trip to Turks and Caicos. Kourtney was joined by her sister, Khloe, Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen on the trip. While Kourtney and Larsa stepped away from the other ladies in a private cabana, Kourtney discusses how she was perfectly fine with being single at the moment. The mother of three shared with her friend that she is in a space in her life where finding love isn’t the most important thing going on in her life.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that. I’m just content hanging out with my friends,” Kourtney shared. “I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I just feel so content with just myself, like, I don’t feel like I need anybody.”

Kourtney also said that, instead of going out on dates, she prefers to just stay at home. The 40-year-old reality star expressed to her friend that, these days, being “silly” and enjoying her own company seems like a much better option than getting to know someone new. She also shared that she isn’t fond of “texting random guys” anymore and is choosing to focus on herself, her career and children.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kourtney has had her share of romantic partners since KUWTK premiered back in 2007. The former Dash owner was in a relationship with Scott Disick for about a decade. While the couple never married, they had three children together- Mason, 9, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4 before ending their relationship in 2014. Kourtney has since been romantically linked to model Younes Bendjima and Luka Shabbat.

While she may not be looking for love right now, Kourtney is celebrating her life in a plethora of other ways. The single mom recently took a trip to Armenia with her sister Kim and their children. During the trip, Kourtney shared on her Instagram page that the sisters and their kiddos were baptized at the Etchmiadizn Cathedral. Kourtney wore a long, white gown with long sleeves. She also added a beige veil to the ensemble for the momentous event with her family.