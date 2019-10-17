Bebe Rexha Talks Getting Bullied Everyday In Corset & Skintight PVC Pants

In honor of Spirit Day, Bebe Rexha has shared a photo of herself to Instagram while telling a story about her being bullied every day.

In her latest upload, Rexha knocked her fans dead in a long-sleeved purple garment, black corset, paired with skintight PVC pants. She sported a pair of black heels and posed by throwing a peace sign with both her hands in the carefree photo. She opted for her blond hair to be down and wavy while she told fans about how she was picked on when she was younger.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” hitmaker explained that she was bullied at school by girls who would tell everyone else that they were pretty and that she was ugly. Rexha stated that she was bullied every day and would come home crying. She revealed that she would be scared to go into school and that none of her teachers would ever do anything about the situation when she asked for help.

According to GLAAD, Spirit Day is about speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth.

Bebe ended her caption with a statement about how it doesn’t matter what your background is or who you love, everyone deserves to feel safe.

In the space of one hour, her post racked up more than 156,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“I love you Bebe. Thank you for teaching me to love myself,” one user wrote.

“This is amazing.. I definitely agree.. at the end of the day we all are humans,” another shared.

“Bebe, you are an inspiration to so many people including me for many years now I love you so much thank you for always supporting and loving us,” a third mentioned.

“I love you. You’re a goddess and so beautiful! I’m sure those mean girls were just jealous. Look at you now. Who’s the real winner now?” a fourth fan remarked.

“I love you my most inspiring queen. You’re the perfect person to look up to, Bebe!” a fifth follower commented.

Rexha’s latest single, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” is for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil soundtrack.

She released the music video for the track earlier this year which has already racked up over 1.5 million views on her official YouTube channel.

In the video, she is seen running in a tracksuit with lots of other women. In other shots, she is all glammed up in a black sparkly dress, which The Inquisitr reported.

