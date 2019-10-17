Demi Rose Bursts Out Of Sports Bra From Her Bathroom In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Demi Rose has thrown Instagram another curve overload. The British model and social media sensation is adored for having some of the fiercest curves on the platform, as her sexy bikini and lingerie posts have helped her rack up over 10 million followers. Demi’s massive cleavage is definitely a talking point for her followers, although her breath-taking beauty is definitely up there with her curves.

Demi recently took to her Instagram stories with a quick bathroom selfie. The photo afforded a low-frills feel both by virtue of Demi being the photographer and her standing in her bathroom, although fans of the model likely don’t care where she is. The brunette was seen flaunting her hourglass curves with a mirror also affording a back view – likely a treat for Demi’s fans.

The photo showed Demi posing and looking ahead as she modeled an unusual outfit that looked like a sports bra blended into an all-in-one piece. The navy blue number did, however, boast a traditional sports bra top, helping the star’s ample assets take center stage. Fans also saw the model’s curvy silhouette from the back angle, with cut-out panels showing plenty of skin.

Despite the sporty feel, Demi appeared beautifully made up, with defined brows and mascara, blush on her cheeks, and rosy-pink lips. The star’s hair appeared braided, although some loose wisps were floating around her stunning face.

Demi’s career has spanned quite a few years. The star is now 24, although she began modeling on social media in her teens. Speaking to The Sun, the star recalled her early days, admitting that being famous freaked her out a little at the start.

“I’ve had Instagram since I was 18. Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew. In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it,” she told the British newspaper.

Demi admitted that swimwear photos of herself in a two-piece prove the most popular, although she said in the interview that fans also love her adorable grin.

Loading...

“Bikini pictures usually do the best, and body pictures, cute dress and a smile…but usually if my body is in it, it does well,” the star added.

Demi hasn’t posted a permanent update yet today, although there’s still time. Fans wishing to catch the next post going live from Demi should follow her on Instagram.