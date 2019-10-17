Miley Cyrus Sings ‘Barbie Girl’ In Daisy Dukes Alongside New Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, seem to be having a great time together. The couple showed off their flirty romance this week when the singer took to her Instagram story to post a video of the pair singing the song, “Barbie Girl,” while in the car together.

In the video, Miley and Cody both belted out the parts of the duet while smiling and having a great time together. Cyrus donned a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes for the outing, and paired the denim shorts with a plain black t-shirt.

She wore her long, blonde hair braided down her shoulders in two pigtails and accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a thick gold chain around her neck.

Miley also wore a full face of makeup in the video, sporting defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added long lashes and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Cody donned a pair of gray slacks and a navy blue shirt with a white popped collar and red strips around the arms. He donned a pair of glasses and had his blond hair perfectly coiffed.

In a photo that Miley posted before the video she dubbed the pair “Rock N Roll Barbie & Ken,” as she puckered her lips for the snap and Cody threw up a rock and roll sign with his fingers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and Cody’s romance seems to be heating up quickly. Over the summer Cyrus split with her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and then moved on to a whirlwind romance with former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Just days after Miley’s split with Kaitlynn she was spotted kissing Cody, whom she’s been friends with for years. The pair recently got tattoos together, and have been spending tons of time with one another while documenting their relationship on social media.

People Magazine reports that Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, recently opened up about the romance.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Zeidman told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson by following the couple on their Instagram accounts, where they’ve been posting frequently together.