WWE News: Major Change Made To Huge Match At ‘Crown Jewel’ In Saudi Arabia

A major change has been made to the card for "Crown Jewel."

In just a couple of weeks, WWE will travel to Saudi Arabia for their next big pay-per-view with Crown Jewel and things have changed. Two major matches are planned for the card with huge names such as Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez, but there is much more. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will lead teams into a 10-man tag team match, but there has now been a major change confirmed which changes the scope of everything.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, professional boxer Tyson Fury will take on Braun Strowman in a wrestling match. Cain Velasquez, WWE’s newest superstar, will take on Brock Lesnar in a match that is currently not for the WWE Championship.

WWE legends Hulk Hogan is going to lead a team of babyface superstars up against a team of heels which will be led by Ric Flair. Each captain will guide a team of five stars and up until today, the teams had been building up nicely, but all of that has changed in a big way.

The official website of WWE reported on Thursday that Seth Rollins has been taken out of the big 10-man tag team match. Due to the company announcing Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, they are not allowing “The Architect” to compete in two bouts.

Rollins, being the Universal Champion, was seen as the semi-captain of the team due to being the Universal Champion. Now, Hogan has only two of the five spots filled and they are taken up by Rusev and Ricochet.

Over on Ric Flair’s team, four of the five spots have been taken up with just one remaining to be filled. Currently on Flair’s team are Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Lashley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

There haven’t been many rumors as to who will fill the remaining spots on both teams, but they are expected to be completed before Crown Jewel. With a couple of weeks to go until the pay-per-view, more matches will likely be added as well.

Here is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel as of this writing: