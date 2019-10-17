‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Gushes Over Boyfriend John Janssen, Feels A Great Connection To Him

Shannon Beador and John Janssen have been dating since the summer.

Shannon Beador is super happy with the new man in her life.

Months after going public with John Janssen, the Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke to Hollywood Life about her new boyfriend, who is the vice president of Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers, as she promoted her partnership with INNOVO at The Conrad Hotel in New York City last Thursday, October 10.

“I have a connection with him that I’ve never felt with anyone,” the reality star revealed. “We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.”

Beador and Janssen’s romance was first confirmed on Instagram on July 20 as the couple enjoyed spending time together in Southern California, where Beador was renting a home at the beach. Since then, Beador has moved on from her rental home and into a much larger home with her three kids, including 18-year-old daughter Sophie and her 15-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

During her recent trip to the east coast, Beador spent a ton of time taking in the sights of the city with her boyfriend and shared a number of images with her Instagram audience along the way. In fact, in one post, Beador shared a slideshow of images of the two of them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador and Janssen’s romance is reportedly quite serious and according to a Radar Online report, Beador is “madly in love” with Janssen, and he feels the same.

“Of course they have discussed marriage, just as every couple that’s in love does. They have both been in long marriages and they both are hoping that this relationship could lead to that,” their insider explained.

Although Janssen will not be featured at all during the currently airing 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County because their relationship began after filming wrapped, the insider said it was “very likely” that he will be joining the series for Season 15 next year.

The source went on to say that Beador is on cloud nine with Janssen and added that her three daughters have already met him and like him.

Prior to the start of her relationship with Janssen, Beador was married to ex-husband David Beador, the father of her three kids, for 17 years.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.