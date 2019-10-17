Kylie Jenner’s First Pic Of Stormi Reclaims No. 1 Spot On Instagram After Egg Mysteriously Disappears

In a bizarre turn of events on Thursday, Kylie Jenner has reclaimed the number one spot on the Instagram most-liked photos list. Back in January, Kylie was bumped from the number one spot after a stock photo of an egg was liked over 53 million times, absolutely trumping her record. The make-up mogul held the record from February 2018 to January of this year with a photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster. It was the first photo Kylie ever shared of Stormi on the platform and currently has just over 18.7 million likes.

What started out as a joke turned into a social media phenomenon as Instagram users united to make the egg the most-liked photo of all time. Kylie held strong at number two but has just bumped back up to number one now that the now-famous egg photo has mysteriously disappeared from its page. The world_record_egg Instagram page is still alive and well and despite its most popular post being gone, it holds the number 15 spot for a photo with a cracked egg that boasts 12.4 million likes. There is currently no known reason why the most-popular Instagram photo of all time was removed, or if it will show up again in the future.

World_record_egg’s last post came on World Mental Health day where the page brought awareness to the cause. The account, also known as Egg Gang, has been sharing photos to their Instagram story today to also advocate for mental health awareness. A giant replica was made of the famous egg in London, where people could visit an anonymously tell a secret to the object, in hopes of helping them feel a little better. Some of these secrets were revealed on Egg Gang’s Instagram story, all anonymously of course. Some of the secrets were pretty dark, while others were common thoughts.

For now, Kylie has not commented on reclaiming the number one spot on the most-liked list. The competition between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the egg has been playful, as Kylie posted a video shortly after being bumped to number two of herself cracking an egg open earlier this year.

Other photos of Kylie’s have moved up in the top 20 list now that the egg is gone. The mother holds the number seven, nine, 17, and 20 spots on the list. Other celebrities who occupy the list are Cristiano Ronaldo, XXXTentacion, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Jennifer Aniston just landed at the number 15 spot after posting her first Instagram photo this week with a cast of Friends selfie.