Brandy Norwood Shows Off Vocals In Latest Instagram Video & Fans Go Wild

R&B legend Brandy Norwood has treated fans to a video of herself showing off her vocals on Instagram and they can’t get enough.

The “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker looks incredibly youthful in multicolored braids and a head wrap. Norwood appears to be comfy in a neon-colored hoodie while wrapping a thin-strapped back around her.

In the video she shared, Brandy is hitting high notes, reminding fans why they fell in love with her back in the day. At the end of the clip, she mentions that she’s trying to practice.

She geotagged the post as “Heaven.”

In the space of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 850 comments. It has been watched over 166,000 times, proving to be popular with her followers.

“A living legend just living and legending. We are truly blessed to be slayed like this,” one user wrote.

“SUPERSTAR STILL RISING,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I’m tryna go to sleep and you got me playing this over and over!!! Ughhh! Lol,” a third mentioned.

“I love you, mama! Thank you for this blessing,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Brandy you’re so beautiful, and have the voice of an angel! My favorite singer, is your favorite singers, favorite singer!” a fifth follower commented.

“My lord your voice is otherworldly,” yet another fan insisted.

Brandy has been working on new music and teased fans with clips of herself recording in the studio, which The Inquisitr reported.

Her upcoming album hasn’t been announced, however, she has released some new material this year.

Last month, she released “Freedom Rings” which she described as her undeniable truth.

She also featured on Daniel Caesar’s latest album, Case Study 101, on the track “Love Again.”

Norwood’s last album, Two Eleven, was released back in 2012.

In September, she celebrated the anniversary of her debut self-titled album which helped her become a household name.

Out of her six studio albums, four of them — Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, and Two Eleven — entered the top three on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.8 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. With a career spanning over two decades, Brandy proves that she is still a relevant act among music listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Daniel Caesar, “Love Again.” Other tracks within the top five include “The Boy Is Mine,” “I Wanna Be Down,” “I Could Be Wrong,” and “Have You Ever.”

