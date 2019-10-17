Britney Spears Fans Unearth Mysterious Untagged ‘Domination’ Promo Photo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Britney Spears’ planned residency, Britney: Domination, was set to take place at Park MGM for a 32-concert run beginning in February of this year. Unfortunately, the residency was put on hold after the pop star’s father, Jamie, suffered severe health issues back in January.

Breathe Heavy reports that fans have uncovered the untagged Domination promotional photo, which originates on the website of Spears’ management company, Maverick.

“There’s a lot of mystery shrouded around this particular image,” the article reads. “Fans wonder if it’s a composite of Britney’s face spliced together with someone else’s body, or if it’s 100% Queen B. So far, no other photos from the shoot have surfaced.”

Spears announced the cancellation of the residency with a heavy heart back in January, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she was looking forward to the show.

According to Spears, “it’s important to always put your family first,” which is the reason she decided to call off the string of concerts.

The mental health of the “Slumber Party” singer has been called into question in recent reports. In response, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, suggests that people making such claims are doing so because of their own social issues and boredom with their lives.

“If you are such a good critic why don’t you go find a mirror and look at that person in the mirror and criticize yourself,” the personal trainer said, in a video uploaded on IGTV.

Britney Spears is taking an indefinite hiatus, announcing on Instagram that her new Vegas show "Britney: Domination" will not be happening, as her father's health is ailing. She will be "dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," pic.twitter.com/7Upyz4nS1R — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) January 4, 2019

When Spears and Asghari attended the Daytime Beauty Awards in September, the singer’s quick departure after a brief red carpet appearance sparked concern. Fans suggested that Spears looked exhausted and speculated their her mental health was in decline ⁠— a sentiment that was also expressed after she debuted a new look the same month.

Per the Daily Mail, Spears’ mother, Lynne, suggested in September that the pop star is happy and doing well. She remained tight-lipped on other matters related to her daughter, although she did reveal that she is a fan of Asghari.

Spears hasn’t released new music since her 2016 album, Glory. Although she was working on her next studio album, she put it on hold following her father’s health issues, and it’s unclear if or when she will return to working on it.