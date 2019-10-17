Halle Berry Flaunts Figure In Floral Crop Top In Throwback Photo

Halle Berry is known for many things. She is an amazing actress, and she was the first African-American actress to win an Academy Award. Aside from her acting accolades, she is also known for looking absolutely fantastic for being 53 years of age. The actress regularly updates her Instagram account with photos that showcase her natural beauty. On Thursday, she shared a throwback snap in which she flaunted her figure in a flirty crop top.

The photo captured Halle from the waist up wearing a pink floral crop top with long sleeves. The shot was taken from a side angle and put Halle’s flat abs on display. The beauty crossed her arms in front of her as she looked off to the side with a faint smile on her face. Halle wore a face full of makeup with a pink color on her lips that matched her shirt. Her hair was styled in a short, layered shag cut that she apparently thought resembled a mullet.

In the post’s caption, Halle joked that she was was “flexin'” her mullet, with a 90s hashtag. Her fans didn’t seem to think the mullet looked bad at all. In fact, it seemed as thought many didn’t even notice her hairstyle. Most of the beauty’s 5.6 million followers commented on how pretty she looked in the photo.

“Super beautiful then & still super beautiful now,” one follower wrote.

“You’ve always been so pretty,” said another admirer.

“Forever fine,” commented one fan.

Not many people can make a mullet look good, but Halle is one of them. In fact, there isn’t much that she could make look bad. She often stuns her fans with Instagram updates that showcase her incredible youth — and her fabulous figure.

One reason the beauty might look so young could be related to her quest for fitness. Halle is passionate about keeping her body in tip-top shape, and her Instagram account is proof of that. She regularly posts fitness tips and shares advice for her loyal fans.

The award-winning actress also posts snapshots from her workout sessions that showcase her fit physique. Some of the shot can be somewsat sultry. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Halle shared a sexy snap of her drinking water. Some of her post, however, show her putting in the work it takes to keep her body looking spectacular.

Fans wanting to keep up with Halle can follow her Instagram account.