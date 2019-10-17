Instagram Model Violet Summers Lifts Her Shirt Up To Flaunt Major Skin In New ‘Naughty Cheerleader’ Snap

Social media sensation Violet Summers, who has attracted 2.3 million fans on Instagram, recently took to her page and shared a new, naughty picture to tease her fans.

In the snap, the model could be seen dressing up as a cheerleader. She opted for a red top, wore her hair into a high ponytail and flashed her beautiful smile. To spice things up, the model lifted her top up to expose an ample amount of underboob.

Within two hours of going live, the Instagram picture amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 380 comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their thoughts and feelings in explicit terms.

“Very hot pic and great smile too,” one of her followers commented.

“You are so perfect, Violet,” another one chimed in.

“Everyone needs a naughty cheerleader,” a third fan commented.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “super beautiful,” “hottest of all,” “that’s so nice,” and “yummy,” to praise the hottie.

Violet also shared a full-length version of the same pic on her main account. However, she took it down within two hours of posting.

It seems like lifting her shirt up is the model’s signature style as a look at her timeline shows multiple pictures in a similar pose. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a video last week where she was featured doing the same.

Prior to posting the latest snap, the stunner treated her fans to another sultry photograph where she was featured rocking a skimpy, neon-green bikini.

She wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun, wore little to no makeup and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses to keep it chic, yet sexy

To pose for the snap, the model turned her head toward the camera to flash a smile while exposing her pert booty to stop her legions of admirers in their tracks.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Scottsdale, Arizona. Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has racked up close to 70,000 likes and over 1,760 comments which proves that Violet is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

In another picture, the model opted for a casual look and wore a pair of ribbed jeans, sneakers and a bra. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Pinnacle Peak Park.

Within five hours of posting, the picture has accrued about 30,000 likes and over 425 comments which shows that Violet is immensely popular on social media.