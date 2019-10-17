Alexander Skarsgard Joins Nicole Kidman In Upcoming Viking Movie ‘The Northman’

Along with acting in the movie, Alexander Skarsgard is set to direct 'The Northman' as well.

There is some exciting news for fans of HBO’s True Blood and the Viking vampire, Eric Northman. The Swedish actor who played Northman, Alexander Skarsgard, is set to finally play an actual Viking in the upcoming movie, The Northman.

According to Variety, Skarsgard will team up with Nicole Kidman again for the Robert Eggers movie. Previously, the pair co-starred in Season 1 of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The Northman is described by Variety as a “Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.” The Hollywood Reporter also describes the story as being about a “Nordic prince who seeks revenge for the death of his father.” For those who are interested in the Icelandic sagas, there are plenty of instances of revenge stories contained within these sagas so, without a name currently linked to the prince, it is hard to say yet which saga this movie might follow.

Alongside the confirmation of Skarsgard and Kidman’s casting, the movie may also get another Skarsgard by way of It actor, Bill Skarsgard. Anya Taylor-Joy and Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe are also believed to be in negotiations to feature in The Northman.

The movie will be directed by Eggers, who co-wrote the script alongside Icelandic poet and novelist, Sjón. Lars Knudsen will act as producer on The Northman with New Regency financing the production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander originally approached Eggers regarding the story and will also act as producer on it. It is believed that Skarsgard will play the role of the Nordic prince in The Northman and Kidman will play the role of his mother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexander is also set to star as Randall Flagg in the latest TV adaptation of the Stephen King book, The Stand as well as previously featuring in Kong vs. Godzilla. His brother, Bill, most recently starred in It: Chapter Two and has a variety of upcoming roles scheduled for 2020. Nicole Kidman was last seen on TV in Season 2 of Big Little Lies and will join Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the upcoming movie, Bombshell. Dafoe recently starred in the Eggers production, The Lighthouse. Taylor-Joy has also worked with Eggers before in The Witch. She is also joining the line-up on Working Title’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

As yet, no news has been released regarding the filming schedule or projected premiere date for this upcoming movie.