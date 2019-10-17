Britney Spears Delivers Perfect Split In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

Britney Spears is back in workout mode. The “Toxic” singer is somewhat renowned for stretching it all out on her Instagram, with the 37-year-old’s workout videos proving wildly popular amid her die hard fans. Britney took to the platform earlier today with an update that offered plenty; there was video footage and still photos.

The opening part of the post was a video. Britney was seen flaunting her sensational body on a gym mat, with the star delivering what appeared to be a perfect split. Britney was, of course, outfitted for her sweat session, with the wardrobe that is so often seen on her.

The blonde appeared in a tight, aqua-colored sports bra paired with a tiny pair of shorts. The star’s muscly legs and rock-hard abs were on show. Britney might enjoy boyfriend Sam Asghari’s cooking, but this is one celebrity who burns the calories off. Britney also appeared in socks and sneakers matching her sports bra, with her back-to-blond hair tied back into a ponytail.

A quick swipe to the right took things into weight-lifting, with Britney seen preparing to lift a barbell. Fans swiping further to the right then saw that Britney had achieved her mission, and she mentioned it in her caption. In fact, it looked like the entire caption was revolving around having a random guy at the gym encourage her to give lifting a go.

Britney was also seen lying on a medicine ball in the final photo. Here, the star was really flaunting her upper body strength.

The update has proven wildly popular, racking up over 77,000 likes in just 35 minutes. Fan comments poured in, with many users using the popular “invented” phrase. Britney’s Instagram has inside jokes that she is the “inventor” of everything she does.

Britney’s family has made headlines of late. Fans have been talking about Britney’s father, and an alleged altercation between Jamie Spears and Britney’s son, Sean Preston. The elder Spears was investigated for child abuse allegations. A source reporting to Us Weekly Magazine stated that Sean’s father, Kevin Federline, was fuming.

Loading...

“Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious,” the source told the magazine.

Britney does feature her kids on Instagram, but today seemed to be about that split, that bar, and Britney’s killer workout body.