Jennifer Aniston Shares Her First Throwback Thursday Post With Photo As A Toddler

Jennifer Aniston might be brand new to Instagram, but she’s already up to date on the weekly trends. The Friends actress just posted her first Throwback Thursday photo, marking her third post on the platform. Jennifer shared two new photos in the post, the first of which was the actual throwback of her as a toddler. The second photo mimicked the first, as the 50-year-old posed the same way as her throwback.

The new photo showed Jennifer’s beauty was with her at a very young age, as she posed with a straight face straight into the camera with a floral hood. The throwback was in black-and-white, while the second photo from more recently was in all color. Jennifer stared into the camera the same way with a blue denim hood. The color of the hood brought out Jennifer’s blue eyes which she had wide open in the picture. The actress commented that it was an “in style” throwback, and the photos got lots of love from her famous friends.

Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Denise Richards, and Anna Faris were just a few of the celebrities to shower the post with love within moments of it being shared.

Jennifer’s Instagram effect is already being felt just a few days after she started the account. The Throwback Thursday post brought in over two million likes in less than an hour, with an impressive 25,000 comments to boot. Maria Sharapova event joked about Jennifer’s power on Instagram in the comment section of the new photo.

“Please share your Insta algorithm secrets,” the tennis pro wrote with a smiley face emoji.

Comedian and close friend of Jennifer’s, Whitney Cummings, also asked the question thousands of the Murder Mystery’s fans were wondering.

“How do you look gorgeous in a floppy denim hat? Makes no sense,” the comedian joked.

Celebrities join Instagram all the time, but it was Jennifer’s big debut on Tuesday that “broke” the platform. Her first photo was a selfie including the entire cast of Friends which raked in over 12.7 million likes. The photo is already the 14th most-liked photo on Instagram ever. Currently, Jennifer is boasting just over 12.6 million followers.

Jennifer’s second Instagram post was a video of her fumbling with her phone before she smashed it against a table. She apologized in the caption of the video for breaking Instagram.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome,” she joked.