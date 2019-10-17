Aussie Goddess Gabby Epstein Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny Electric Blue Bikini On Instagram

Gabby Epstein didn’t hold back in her latest bikini snap. The Australian model looked smoking hot in a bright blue two-piece, which left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, Gabby is seen rocking the electric blue string bikini, which flaunted her cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy and rock hard abs as well as her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The swimwear seemed to thrill Epstein’s 2.2 million followers, who clicked the like button over 11,000 times and left more than 160 comments in the first 45 minutes after the photo went live on social media.

Gabby wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and pulled back into a classic ponytail in the picture. Her straight, golden strands fell down her back as she left two strands loose to tuck behind her ears.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, sporting darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a smokey pink eye shadow look. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her plump lips to complete the glam look. Gabby posed seductively in front of a stone wall as some green foliage was seen in the background behind her.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one of Gabby’s Instagram users wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“Gorgeous and beautiful like always,” a third gushing comment read.

“Stunning,” another social media user quipped.

According to Bikini Luxe, Gabby has a very specific skincare routing, revealing in a YouTube interview that she keeps her healthy glow by “using minimal makeup, lots of sunscreen, and rose hip oils.

Meanwhile, the model says that one of her favorite places to visit is Bali, and she loves it for so many reasons. “The heat. It’s sunny here all the time. The people are really, really friendly. The food’s amazing. The ocean is great. It’s got everything I love,” the model dished.

As far as maintaining her epic bikini body, Gabby reveals that when she travels she doesn’t want to go to the gym so she gets out in nature instead by “trying to be active everyday. Surfing, hiking, walking, swimming,” she says.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Australian stunner Gabby Epstein by following the bikini model on her social media account, which she keeps updated on a regular basis for her millions of fans to enjoy.