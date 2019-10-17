Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In Minuscule Gold Bikini

The fitness model flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece.

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. On Thursday, the stunner set temperatures rising by posting yet another sizzling snap for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy. The photo, taken in Miami, Florida, shows the beauty standing on her tiptoes, underneath an awning in a gorgeous backyard. She posed facing away from the camera, with one of her hands raking through her long, thick hair. Ainsley opted for subtle makeup, including bronzer, peach blush, and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

The stunner sizzled in a gold string bikini, that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were on full display in the skimpy swimsuit. The tan and toned model accessorized the sultry look with a pair of gold, statement earrings and a delicate bracelet.

With Ainsley looking so great, it should come as no surprise that many fans have expressed interest in following her diet plan. In the post’s lengthy caption, however, the model advised her followers to find a specific diet that is suitable with their individual needs.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 24,000 likes. Ainsley’s dedicated followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“D*mn [you’re] absolutely beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Wowwww your gorgeous,” praised another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“A goddess sent from the heavens perfection,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Ainsley graciously responded to a majority of the comments and thanked her followers for their kind words.

As fans are well aware, the Instagram influencer works incredibly hard to maintain her fit physique. The fitness model often posts workout videos on her Instagram account to serve as inspiration to her followers.

Loading...

In an interview with Simply Shredded, the bombshell opened up about the ways in which she stays in such great shape. She noted that she’s been interested in fitness from an early age and now is a dedicated bodybuilder.

“I’ve been active my whole life. When I first stepped into a gym and felt the adrenaline pump through my veins as my heart-rate rose, I knew I had found my true passion and I was hooked,” explained Ainsley. “What started off as a hobby, quickly turned into a habit, then a full-blown lifestyle.”

To see more of Ainsley, be sure to check out her Instagram account.