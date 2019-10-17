Prince Harry’s Heartfelt Admission About Princess Diana: ‘Everything I Do Reminds Me Of Her’

Prince Harry remembers his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, in a new documentary special for ITV, titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where he speaks of the beloved member of the royal family and revealed that “everything I do reminds me of her.”
The prince, who recently completed an emotional journey of Africa with his wife Meghan Markle, and his son Archie, remembered his late mother during many parts of his journey, which he spoke of frankly with an interviewer.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the prince revealed that continuing the work that his beloved mother did in the area, including her work in the abolition of landmines, was important for him to revisit while he was in the country, which he has called in the past his second home.
Prince Harry remarked that retracing his late mother’s footsteps as she walked a dangerous path among live landmines in the year prior to her untimely death in August of 1997 in Paris was more emotional than he could have ever imagined.
“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately,” confided Harry to the interviewer in the special.
View this post on Instagram
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
The royal also spoke at length about his feelings of losing his mother at such a young age, just 12-years-old, and how his mother’s death will always remain an open wound.
“I think probably a wound that festers,” he admitted. “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
He has revealed in the past that he escaped to Africa with his brother, Prince William, shortly after his mother’s funeral to try and regain a sense of peace outside of London, where Buckingham Palace was filled with floral tributes for his late mother. He has since embraced the lush country, even taking Meghan Markle to Botswana early in their relationship to camp out under the stars and spend time in the quiet region getting to know one another without the glare of the ever-present paparazzi.
The Inquisitr recently reported that both Markle, who used to star on the television show Suits, and Prince Harry revealed what features from his parent’s baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor has inherited. After new photos of the infant were released during his first official overseas trip to Africa, it is apparent that Archie has inherited his father’s red hair color
Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on ABC on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
