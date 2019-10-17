Prince Harry’s Heartfelt Admission About Princess Diana: ‘Everything I Do Reminds Me Of Her’

The prince's emotional trip to Africa was reflective as he recalled the best and worst moment's of his mother's life.

Prince Harry remembers his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, in a new documentary special for ITV, titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where he speaks of the beloved member of the royal family and revealed that “everything I do reminds me of her.”

The prince, who recently completed an emotional journey of Africa with his wife Meghan Markle, and his son Archie, remembered his late mother during many parts of his journey, which he spoke of frankly with an interviewer.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the prince revealed that continuing the work that his beloved mother did in the area, including her work in the abolition of landmines, was important for him to revisit while he was in the country, which he has called in the past his second home.

Prince Harry remarked that retracing his late mother’s footsteps as she walked a dangerous path among live landmines in the year prior to her untimely death in August of 1997 in Paris was more emotional than he could have ever imagined.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately,” confided Harry to the interviewer in the special.

The royal also spoke at length about his feelings of losing his mother at such a young age, just 12-years-old, and how his mother’s death will always remain an open wound.

“I think probably a wound that festers,” he admitted. “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

He has revealed in the past that he escaped to Africa with his brother, Prince William, shortly after his mother’s funeral to try and regain a sense of peace outside of London, where Buckingham Palace was filled with floral tributes for his late mother. He has since embraced the lush country, even taking Meghan Markle to Botswana early in their relationship to camp out under the stars and spend time in the quiet region getting to know one another without the glare of the ever-present paparazzi.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on ABC on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.