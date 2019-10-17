‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Tight Black Dress On Instagram

See her growing belly.

Teddi Mellencamp showed off her baby bump in a new photo on Instagram this week.

As she and her co-stars continue to film the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp, who already shares two children with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, posed alongside her daughter, 6-year-old Slate, and her son, 5-year-old Cruz, while wearing a very tight black dress.

According to an October 16 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Mellencamp has been handling her third pregnancy with grace and style and chronicling her journey with her fans and followers on Instagram along the way. In fact, in recent weeks, Mellencamp has shared tons of baby bump photos on her social media page since announcing her pregnancy last month — in one of her images, she was seen in nothing but a pair of high heels and racy underwear.

As for her latest Instagram pic, Mellencamp was seen posing in a sexy little black dress with one of her hands on her hips and the other on the hip of her son, who was wrapping his arms around her neck. Meanwhile, Mellencamp’s daughter Slate was seen on the other side of Cruz, with her hand on his shoulder.

In addition to the two kids she shares with Arroyave, Mellencamp also acts as stepmom to his oldest child, daughter Isabella, who he shares with an ex.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp revealed the gender of her third child on Instagram last month with a video of her family popping balloons, which were filled with pink confetti.

“It’s a girl!” Mellencamp confirmed at the time. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as [Edwin], the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender. Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave.”

The daughter of rocker John Mellencamp, Teddi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 for the series’ eighth season in a full-time role and has continued to appear on the show full-time in the years since.

During Season 10, Mellencamp will become the first official cast member to be pregnant on the show. When she gives birth, her daughter will be the first Real Housewives of Beverly Hills baby.

Mellencamp and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.