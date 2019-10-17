‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In A Beanie Hat With Smoky Eye Makeup, Thinks ‘Momma’s Looking Rough’

Chelsea Houska isn’t giving herself enough credit. The Teen Mom 2 star actually admitted that she thought she looked terrible today — and she didn’t.

Chelsea has managed to wow Instagram a fair amount as of late. The redhead turned a lot of heads in a snakeskin top with Cole Deboer, although today has seen the star take to the platform with cosmetics as her agenda. Chelsea’s Instagram stories today came from her car, and it looked like this mom was headed to a makeup counter.

Chelsea’s video opened up with her talking right into the camera.

“Ok, so we have to have a filter on today because’ momma’s looking rough”

Fans would likely argue that Chelsea was looking the opposite. The video showed Chelsea shot from the chest up and wearing a cute plaid shirt. The star’s fiery and flame-colored locks were looking glossy and worn down, with Chelsea seen wearing a cute beanie hat. The filter mentioned by Chelsea were adorable bunny ears. As to the makeup, it was like Chelsea had gotten a helping hand from the Kardashians’ glam squad. The star appeared beautifully made up with smoky eyeliner and thick mascara around her hazel-brown eyes, with perfectly-set foundation and defined brows showing Chelsea for the beauty that she is.

The stories also showed the goodies that Chelsea had gotten her hands on at Ulta Beauty. It looks like Chelsea is a fan of Kylie Cosmetics, with some other well-known brands also seen.

Chelsea’s style is starting to make its mark for the star’s fans. The mother of three is now a regular influencer for clothing brand Lauribelles, with Chelsea regularly documenting her looks over on her Instagram. The chilled feel is often shown, although Chelsea will rock cute dresses and those snazzy leather shorts that were wore for the Itzy Ritzy collaboration launch.

Itzy Ritzy is the brand that Chelsea and Cole have a partnership with, although it isn’t the only gig this couple has going on. The lovebirds now have an eyewear collaboration, with an Instagram post made this month revolving around it via the snap and a caption.

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with DIFF Eyewear is launching this Friday 9/27! Were giving one of our amazing followers the chance to win our entire collection in a custom vanity case personally signed by both of us + a $1,000 shopping spree on diffeyewear.com! To enter follow the directions below and make sure to sign up for the launch notifications (we’ll be checking!)…. You are going to love love LOVE this collab!!” Chelsea wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram account.