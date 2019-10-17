Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Shimmery Black Hot Pants & Tupac T-Shirt While Rocking Bubblegum Pink Hair

Chanel West Coast’s most recent social media share is driving her legion of fans wild.

As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, the “Sharon Stoned” rapper regularly shares both photos and videos on her account. Sometimes the reality star uses the platform to promote new music, and other times, she uses it to show off her killer fashion sense. So far, the rapper has amassed an impressive following of over 3.2 million on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo that she shares, her following continues to grow.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, West Coast looks comfy as she poses on a couch. Next to her sits a cute little Pomeranian pup, who is sitting on a furry pillow. The Ridiculousness star puts her hands behind her head, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Chanel puts her toned legs on display in a pair of shimmery black hot pants that cling to her body.

She pairs the look with a Tupac shirt from retailer Fashion Nova and completes the look with a long denim jacket. In this particular shot, West Coast is rocking her bubblegum-pink dyed locks and a baseball cap that reads “LOL CARTEL” in all capital letters. She also appears to be sporting a stunning face of makeup that includes blush, highlighter, and lipgloss while covering her eyes with a pair of shades.

Though the photo has only been live on her page for under an hour, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 4,900 likes and well over 100 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on her outfit while countless others raved over her beauty. Of course, a few other fans didn’t have words and instead expressed their feelings in emoji.

“Like a boss,” one fan raved with a heart-eye emoji at the end.

“Kick back and relax mama,” another chimed in with series of flame emoji.

“You look great,” one more follower gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the rapper showed off her hot pink hair in another sexy shot. In the sultry photo, the bombshell looked over her shoulder and made a kissy-face while clad in a black sequined dress that plunged low into her chest. The NSFW ensemble offered generous views of cleavage while the reality star accessorized the look with a silver bracelet and matching hoop earrings, holding up a cocktail in one hand.

That post racked up over 48,000 likes and 500-plus comments.