Ariel Winter Goes Full Bombshell As She Busts Out Of White Corset Top

Ariel Winter stunned her fans this week when she went into full bombshell mode on Instagram while wearing a skimpy corset top that hugged all of her enviable curves.

In the photo, Ariel looks like a total smokeshow as she sports a tight, white corset top with thin straps. The Inquisitr reported that the Modern Family star wore a similar look earlier this week, but this time she paired one of her white shirts with some hot pink bottoms.

The sexy ensemble flaunted Ariel’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, and tiny waist. The actress had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Ariel looked away from the camera, but her full face of makeup was still clearly visible as she rocked a bold pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and defined eyebrows. She also sported pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Ariel’s 4 million-plus followers were obsessed with the snap, which gained over 37,000 likes and more than 500 comments in the first 35 minutes after it went live online.

Ariel’s sexy photo comes just days after she and her longtime love, Levi Meaden, reportedly called it quits. According to Seventeen, the couple first began dating in November 2016, but haven’t been seen together since August 2019.

Ariel and Levi had also been living together for over two years. Back in May 2017 the actress opened up about the romance during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great at that. I can bake a pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple. I baked those two the other day. They were edible,” Ariel joked.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say. I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” she added of the relationship at the time.

Ariel has yet to speak out about the break with Levi, but she has been rather active on social media, where she’s posted multiple updates over the past few weeks.