‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice And Husband Joe Are Reportedly Not Filing For Divorce, Despite Cheating Rumors

Teresa and Joe might be staying married after all.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, are reportedly staying marriage, despite the swirling rumors regarding Teresa’s alleged infidelity.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members won’t be filing for divorce anytime soon because, their daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — reportedly want them to stay together.

“Neither Teresa nor Joe will be filing for divorce anytime because of the girls who really want them to stay together,” a source close to the family told Hollywood Life on October 17.

Teresa and Joe will celebrate 20 years of marriage later this month. However, because Joe was ordered to be deported from the United States last October, they won’t be doing so at their home. Instead, Joe will still be in Italy, where he landed on Friday after being released from ICE custody, as he continues to await a final decision on his deportation appeal.

If Joe is ultimately unsuccessful with his appeal, he will not be allowed to return to the United States, and judging by Teresa’s past comment about the issue, she and Joe will likely divorce. As fans saw earlier this year, Teresa told Andy Cohen at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion that if Joe is deported, she will not be staying married to him. She’s also said that she likely won’t move to Italy for him.

Although Teresa and Joe may ultimately split, they will reportedly wait to do so if that is what they decide.

According to the Hollywood Life insider, Teresa and Joe have a lot of issues within their marriage, but despite those issues, they remained in close contact with one another throughout Joe’s years-long stint in prison. They continued to speak to each other during the time Joe was in ICE custody at an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania. That said, Teresa only hopes Joe will ultimately be allowed back in the States because she knows that’s what’s best for their kids.

Loading...

“Everything she’s doing is solely for them at this point when it comes to Joe,” the source said.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Teresa and her family are reportedly “relieved” that Joe is finally a free man, even though he has yet to be allowed back in the United States.

To see more of Teresa and her family, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.