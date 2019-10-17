Donald Trump ‘Cease Fire’ In Syria Was ‘Surrender,’ Experts Say, Trump Calls It ‘Great Day For Civilization’

As a 'cease fire' in the Turkish attack on Kurdish people in Syria was announced on Thursday, foreign policy experts blasted the deal as a 'surrender.'

United States Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday announced a “cease fire” in the Turkish attacks across the Syrian border on the Kurdish population living there, as The Inquisitr reported. But even as Donald Trump hailed the agreement as “a great day for civilization,” experts blasted the deal as a “surrender.”

“What the Americans have actually done is facilitated the surrender of the allies, the Kurds,” longtime British peace negotiator Jonathan Powell told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour, who quoted him via Twitter. “It does sound a pretty one-sided agreement.”

The chief executive of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington D.C. national security think tank, Mark Dubowitz, also called the deal a “surrender” on his Twitter account.

“Make no mistake,” Dubowitz wrote. “This isn’t a ceasefire. Trump and Erdogan negotiated the surrender of the Kurds.”

Even the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, appeared to acknowledge that the deal was not a “cease fire,” according to Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman, also reporting via Twitter. A cease fire can be negotiated only between two “legitimate” sides, the foreign minister said — meaning the the Kurds are not “legitimate.”

Instead, Turkey is merely “pausing operations for terrorist organizations to leave,” Çavuşoğlu told Herman.

Fighting in Northern Syria will now pause for five days, according to VP Mike Pence. Burak Kara / Getty Images

Trump, however, hailed the supposed “cease fire” on his Twitter account as “a great day for civilization.”

“People have been trying to make this ‘Deal” for many years,” Trump wrote. “Millions of lives will be saved.”

While the Turkish government has been trying to remove the Kurds from Northern Syria for some length of time, Trump did not explain what other “people” have been “trying to make this deal.” The current Turkish attack was triggered when Trump on October 6 abruptly announced that U.S. troops that had been stationed in Northeast Syria, largely to protect the Kurds, would pull back from the region to make way for the Turkish military operation there.

It was only on Wednesday, the day before the deal that experts called a “surrender” of the Kurds, the Trump belittled the Kurds — who suffered an estimated 11,000 killed in action during the war against ISIS — in statements at the White House, as The Inquisitr reported.

Trump repeatedly derided the Kurds as “not angels,” and suggested that they fought against ISIS only because the U.S. paid them “a lot of money.” In fact, the U.S. sent about $1.4 billion to the Kurds from 2014 to 2019, mostly for military equipment and supplies for the anti-ISIS fight. That figure is only about five percent of the total amount the U.S. spent on the ISIS war in Syria and Iraq.