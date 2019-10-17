Trump National Doral Resort Miami Reportedly In Financial Decline Amid G7 Summit Announcement

There have also, in the past, been reports of unsanitary conditions in the same resort that will host world leaders from around the globe next year.

The Trump National Doral Resort Miami, owned by President Donald Trump and the location for next year’s G7 summit, has seen a financial decline following Trump’s ascension to the White House. In addition, it reportedly has a history of health code violations and rodent infestations.

According to financial records tweeted by Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, who covers the president’s businesses and potential conflicts of interest, the resort in recent years has had troubling financial reports. From 2016 to 2017, the years Trump won the presidential election and his first year in the Oval Office, revenue from the Florida resort fell some 13.8 percent. Net operating income at the facility fell by 62 percent in the same one-year period.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein pointed his Twitter followers to an article from July that claimed Trump’s various properties around the world were riddled with issues, including various health code violations that the digital news outlet dubbed a “horror show.” The Daily Beast article came amid the president’s July attack on late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city he represented in Congress — Baltimore, Maryland.

In a tweet, the president claimed that the city was infested with rats and rodents, though The Daily Beast reported that the president has dealt with several infestations of the creatures at various properties around the country. According to The Daily Beast, health inspectors in New York, Florida, and Las Vegas had reported unsanitary conditions in the kitchens at Trump-owned facilities, which included the presence of rats, mice, and cockroaches.

Specifically, at the Doral facility where the G7 will host world leaders from France, Japan, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany, health inspectors reportedly recommended in 2015 that the kitchen at the facility be temporarily shut down to deal with the various health code violations. The facility was supposedly found to be one of the worst, with some 524 health code violations observed between 2013 and 2018, per The Daily Beast.

In 2015, health code inspectors found around 25 live roaches in the kitchen in areas near where food was prepared. The inspectors at the time also found living, flying insects in the kitchen and dishwasher room, per The Daily Beast. While the issues were reportedly resolved following a subsequent inspection and an $800 fine, inspectors once again found dozens of flies near a coffee station the following year.

As The Inquisitr reported, the decision to hold next year’s summit at the Trump-owned property was announced by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday. This announcement came amid the president’s repeated claims that his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, used the elder Biden’s role as vice president for his son’s financial gain.

The allegations the president has leveled against the Bidens relate to the current impeachment inquiry he faces from the House. The inquiry was opened in September following a whistleblower complaint that alleged the president asked Ukraine to investigate allegations into Vice President Biden and his son. The president, who has denied any wrongdoing, has since publicly called on both Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens.