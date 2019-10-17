La La Anthony Rocks A Sexy Leotard & Thigh High Boots

La La Anthony is never shy when it comes to showing off her enviable body to its best advantage. That was particularly true on October 17 when Kim Kardashian’s BFF leaned against a full-length mirror as a photographer took a shot of the diva that had social media fans seeing double.

Her leotard — which was dubbed a bodysuit in La La’s Instagram caption of her most recent upload — was all white except for a black strip featuring white lettering stating LANY that trailed down one arm. As she pointed out in the upload, the branded garment came from La La’s own collection.

Accentuating the Power star’s shapely legs, the actress wore colorful boots rocking a harlequin pattern made of a holographic print. To say these boots stood out would be an understatement. Meanwhile, La La’s upper thighs seemed to be swathed in nude-colored tights.

Her luxurious hair, parted in the middle, cascaded down the front of her leotard and past her chest on one side. The rest of her long locks fell out of sight behind her luscious body. She wore a full face of makeup, including darkened brows, smoky shadow, black liner and mascara, and nude lipstick. Her hands — one of which was up and leaned on the mirror while the other was leaned on her partially bent knee — rocked a lovely French manicure.

La La shared this striking post with her 9.5 million fans and followers. Within an hour of being uploaded, more than 233,000 admirers liked the social media share while more than 3,400 Instagrammers wrote comments on the post.

“Equal opportunity slay!” gushed one follower.

“Tommy shawty thicccc af to bad u dead,” stated another fan, who apparently watches La La on Power.

“The smoke is up with Tasha I’m gone take care of cash he gone be straight. I’m gone miss you,” said another Power fan, who added two laughing-crying emoji to the comment.

“U fine as f**k!” commented yet another person, who obviously felt the need to use profanity to prove his point.

Loading...

La La regularly puts up sexy Instagram posts. One she shared on October 12 dared her social media fans and followers to avoid blending in. For that snap, she was fully covered in a bodysuit that made her into “a really colorful character” since what she had on was so bright and so tight that she may as well have had the garment painted onto her fabulous frame.

Unlike Thursday’s social media upload, last Saturday’s Instagram share had been photographed while La La was standing outside on a city street. Her high-necked, long-sleeved wardrobe selection — which put her memorable booty on full display –included stretchy fabric showing two tones of blue swirls mixed with other white swirls. Talk about mesmerizing!

To keep updated on La La Anthony, follow the star on her Instagram account.