Amber Portwood’s Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Producers And Her Supposed ‘Redemption Story’

Andrew Glennon is disgusted with MTV.

Amber Portwood‘s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, went on a rant against her on Tuesday night on his Instagram stories and proceeded to bash everyone associated with Teen Mom OG in the process.

On October 16, Yahoo! revealed that during Glennon’s rant, he slammed the advertisers and sponsors of the MTV reality series, including Olive Garden, Hersheys, Taco Bell, Target, Maybelline, and Amazon, claiming the companies are “apparently” in full support of the supposed domestic violence that has gone down in the presence of a minor.

“Silence speaks volumes,” he wrote.

Glennon then took aim at the producers of Teen Mom OG by slamming Portwood’s potentially upcoming storyline as an alleged redemption story, which is expected to serve as a follow-up for her July arrest for domestic violence. According to Glennon, he has plenty of ideas on how Portwood can truly achieve redemption. Among those ideas were “not hitting those who love you,” “not using drugs daily,” and “loving and respecting children.”

Glennon also told his ex to end all psychological abuse before joking that he hopes her redemption story will play well for the cameras.

Over the past couple of months, Glennon has been vocal about his frustrations with MTV’s decision to continue to feature Portwood on their show, despite the fact that she allegedly attacked him back in July, as he held their 1-year-old son, James. As he explained, he believes the network is exploiting the horrific situation his family is facing.

“Is it morally sound and socially acceptable to capitalize on domestic violence and spousal abuse? If so, where is the line? Is there a line? What message is that to our children?” he wondered.

Glennon added that the people around Portwood who haven’t intervened amid her allegedly questionable behavior are just as guilty as she is.

Loading...

While Glennon has some major issues with Portwood and Teen Mom OG, he told his fans and followers that his son is doing well, despite the ongoing drama between them. In fact, he described the child as “exponentially brilliant.”

Portwood is due in court later this month to deal with the domestic violence charges that are currently pending against her. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glennon turned in audio clips of Portwood to the court in an attempt to prove that his son James is not safe with Portwood.

Teen Mom OG is expected to air a new season on MTV sometime next year.