Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Figure In ‘Milky Way’ Spandex Set

Ana Cheri is heating up Instagram yet again this week. On Thursday, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her insane physique in a matching workout set that hugs her every curve.

In the photo, Cheri is seen standing on a staircase as she leans against its rail. She is sporting a two-piece set boasting a “Milky Way” print characterized by dark dots against a white background. The set consists of a classically cut sports bra with straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique front and center.

The California beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that rest above her bellybutton, putting her toned upper abs in full evidence. The stretchy fabric of the yoga pants hug her lower body tightly, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full derriere and strong thighs with her slender midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, the set she is rocking is from her own brand of activewear Cheri Fit.

Cheri is standing with her hand on her hip and one leg slightly lifted in front of the other, in a way that further highlights the curves of her body.

Cheri is wearing her caramel-colored hair styled down in straight strands, with the exception of a small half-ponytail in the back. She is shooting an intense gaze at the camera, which is positioned near the ground, with her lips slightly parted. She is wearing a little bit of eyeliner and mascara, which helps add depth to her gaze, and a neutral color of her lips.

Since going live, the post — which Cheri shared with her impressive 12.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 34,400 likes within the first hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 270 comments, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness guru are taking to the comments section to praise her slamming physique and to share their admiration for her.

“I’m in love they are the softest most comfy pants,” one user wrote.

“Looking so beautiful,” raved another fan, trailing the comment with fire and a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Stap it girl you are too hot to handle,” a third fan chimed in.