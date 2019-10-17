Angela Simmons Works Out In Sports Bra And Booty Shorts In New Video On Instagram

Angela Simmons is showing the world that her body is “built not bought” in a new video on her Instagram page.

In the clip, the Growing Up Hip Hop star is working out at the gym while wearing a black sports bra and gray booty shorts. Unlike a previous video where she focused on strength training, Angela was focused on cardio in this clip as she’s exercising with a pink jump rope.

The video accumulated more than 50,000 views in the first hour after it was posted and fans shared their appreciation for the clip in the comments section.

“Crushing on you since like 04,” one person wrote.

“Tell them Angie built natural not bought,” another added. “Amen to that.”

“That there is work and dedication,” a third fan commented.

“Definitely can see the hard work paying off,” a fourth said.

“Built Not Bought” is a tagline that Angela regularly uses on her workout videos and is likely meant to signify that she works for her enviable figure instead of paying for cosmetic procedures. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently posted a video of herself doing squats at a weight machine and she included the tagline in the caption as well.

In her most recent video, she is also promoting her app which is called Purpose. According to its product description on the Google Play store, it delivers workout tips and advice/inspiration about other aspects of life like motherhood and entrepreneurship.

Angela has been showing off her figure a lot on Instagram recently. As The Inquisitr also notes, she drove her fans wild when she posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini with a lacy black cover-up. She also rocked black lingerie in photos posted on her 32nd birthday.

In one of her most out-there NSFW photos, she appeared to wear nothing but an orange puffer jacket as she posed with legs spread open and a large open bag of Cheetos between them. That photo currently has over 230,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

It’s clear that Angela is having a good time flaunting the body that she’s worked for. She has previously said that it’s the results that motivate her, so that’s likely why she enjoys showing them off on social media.

“I’m really self-motivated and really into health/fitness,” she said in a 2013 interview with XONecole. What keeps me motivated is that the results are worth it, and there’s no better feeling than sweating it out at the gym after a long day or to start my day!