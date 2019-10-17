‘Brady Bunch’ Cast To Reunite For HGTV Holiday Special 50 Years After Their First Christmas Together

The original cast will celebrate the holidays together 50 years after 'The Voice of Christmas.'

The Brady Bunch cast will go home for the holidays. The stars of the iconic 1970s TV series will return to the California house they recently renovated for an HGTV holiday special, and it will air exactly 50 years after the cast celebrated their first Christmas together.

On the heels of the massive success of A Very Brady Renovation, original Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will reunite for a Food Network and HGTV crossover Christmas special, People reports.

Not only will the Brady kids decorate their humble abode for Christmas, but they’ll whip up some ’70s-inspired treats with a celebrity cook as they celebrate their very first holiday in the renovated house used that was once used for the exterior shots on the original ABC series from 1969-74.

HGTV’s Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) will lead the cast in banging out some holiday-themed DIY projects, such as the creation of toy soldier lawn decorations.

In addition, Food Network’s Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond will set up shop in the iconic Bardy kitchen to guide the cast as they prepare fondue-style potatoes, a gelatin fruit salad, and Christmas canapés.

HGTV promises the “ultimate” holiday programming event with this dream team.

The HGTV special will air nearly 50 years to the day that the one and only Brady Bunch episode, titled “The Voice of Christmas,” originally aired on ABC. The episode, which first aired on Dec. 19, 1969, showed the newly blended Brady clan spending their first Christmas together amid the revelation that mom Carol (Florence Henderson) had laryngitis and would be unable to sing at the church Christmas service.

“The Voice of Christmas” was the only Christmas episode ever to air on the original Brady Bunch series.

In 1988, the made-for-TV movie A Very Brady Christmas provided fans with an update on the family, sans original Cindy, Susan Olsen.

In an interview last month on The Rachael Ray Show, Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick admitted she did something “very un-Brady like” by stealing a prop item after shooting the TV movie.

“I took something, ” McCormick admitted. “We did A Very Brady Christmas, and there was this cute little wooden Santa that was hanging, and I was just like, ‘I want that in my house every Christmas at my home with my family.'”

But that was nothing compared to what her TV brother Barry Williams inadvertently swiped.

“I waltzed off the set with the Hawaiian tiki — completely by accident, because I just happened to be wearing it and forgot to take it off,” Williams said, referencing the famous Hawaii trilogy of episodes that aired in 1972.

Brady Bunch fans were thrilled to see the original cast reunite earlier this year to reunite their iconic TV house to make it look exactly as it did on the classic TV show. No expense was spared in the meticulous recreation of the famous house (actually a soundstage) that they filmed on 50 years ago.

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition airs Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. on HGTV.