Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Hope Finally Show Down Over Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 18 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will draw her line in the sand on the CBS soap opera. Hope will make it clear that she is no longer the same person that she was a few months ago and that she has different priorities now. But will Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) back down when Hope stakes her claim?

Perhaps the person who understands more than anyone how both Hope and Steffy feel is Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He knows what it’s like to believe you have lost your child and was right alongside Hope when they processed Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) supposed death. When they discovered that their daughter was still alive, they were so happy and immediately moved back in together. They vowed to make their family work and have been putting their lives back in order.

On the other hand, Liam also spent a significant amount of time in Steffy’s house when they both parented the girls. He knows that Steffy played no role in the baby swap and raised Beth as if she had given birth to her herself. Steffy’s heart broke when she had to give up her daughter and Liam could only sympathize with her because he knew how much the baby meant to her.

It is for this reason that Liam went to visit Steffy. He took Beth to the cliff house, without telling Hope, because he knew that Steffy missed the baby. The Inquisitr teases that Steffy will tell him what she really feels about the whole baby swap drama.

A woman on a mission locks in her target. ????AND could a family torn apart be reunited? Tune in to #BoldandBeautiful this week to find out! pic.twitter.com/UqL8YlqwNZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 13, 2019

Liam will make a promise to Steffy and tell her that he will do everything in his power to make sure that Beth will always be a part of her life. Steffy will ask him, “Is it possible? Can we do this again?”

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will pitch up at the cliff house. Obviously, she will be irate that her daughter is at Steffy’s house without her consent. She may even feel that Steffy asked Liam to bring the little girl over.

Hope will immediately blast Steffy and accuse her of all sorts of things, per She Knows Soaps. She will remind Steffy that she is Beth’s mother and she decides where her daughter goes. While Steffy may listen to Hope’s tirade at first, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Steffy can give as good as she gets. It is unlikely that Steffy will keep quiet and agree with Hope’s terms and conditions.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy and Hope will finally have a showdown about Beth. She will make sure that Steffy understands that Liam is with her and that they are a family unit together with Beth.

Steffy won’t let Hope rob Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) of her dad and may remind her that Liam was her daughter’s father first. In fact, Beth was conceived while Liam was still married to Steffy and not too long ago Hope as begging Steffy and Liam to get back together again. Steffy will also vent about what it was like for her when Beth was taken away from her.

Will Liam need to step in before the fight gets too heated? Or will the two young mothers be able to control their tempers?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.