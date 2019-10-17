Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Drives Fans Wild In Tight Charcoal Yoga Pants

Once again, Swedish model Anna Nystrom is proving that she looks good in every single outfit that she rocks.

As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Nystrom regularly delights fans with a series of sexy photos on a weekly basis. The blond beauty is most well-known for posing in workout gear, but she also flaunts her amazing figure in bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and plenty of other NSFW outfits. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Anna tags herself in Sweden.

For the gorgeous new photo op, the blond bombshell strikes a pose outside and looks picture-perfect. Nystrom wears her long, blond locks down and curled while twirling one strand of hair in her hand. The fitness model also wears a gorgeous face of makeup for the shot that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Once again, Anna shows off her flawless figure to fans in a pair of insanely tight charcoal yoga pants that fit her like a glove and accentuate her toned stems. On top, she rocks a black-and-white zip-up that also clings to her body. The post has only been live on her page for a little over an hour, but it’s earning the social media star a ton of attention already, racking up over 55,000 likes and well over 700 comments.

Some fans commented on the shot to let Anna know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few others had no words and expressed their feelings by using emoji.

“You’re so stunning,” one follower raved with a flame emoji attached to the end.

“You are very Beautiful!” another social media user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” one more follower gushed. ” I just wish I can meet some day.”

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Nystrom has been putting on a very sexy display for her loyal social media followers while clad in some of the hottest outfits. In one of her more recent photos, Anna appeared to be dressed for warmer weather. In the photo, the blond bombshell’s outfit leaves little to be desired as she rocked a pair of seriously tight black leather pants and velvet black boots that went over her knee. The beauty flashed a glimpse of her taut tummy to onlookers while wearing a tiny black crop top. To complete the stunning yet ready for the cold look, Anna wore a brown jacket with a fur hood.

