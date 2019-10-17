‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Mesh Bra & Lace Thong

The DJ sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

The “World’s Hottest DJ” Nata Lee got temperatures rising with her latest Instagram photo.

On Thursday, October 17, the Russian bombshell shared a sizzling snap for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy. In the NSFW photo, a scantily clan Nata posed against a gray wall, arching her back. She stared seductively into the camera with her mouth slightly open, as she played with a strand of her hair. Her curtain of blond curls covered half of her gorgeous face, ramping up the sex appeal.

The beauty flaunted her flawless figure in a white mesh bra and a matching lace thong that left little to the imagination. The risque ensemble certainly pushed Instagram’s community guidelines. The bra was so sheer that fans were able to catch a glimpse of Nata’s nipples. The professional DJ’s toned abs and long, lean legs were also on full display.

In the caption, the stunner revealed the reason why her mesh top from Gooseberry Intimates may look familiar.

“I just cannot stop. This white top from @gooseberryintimates is now [one] of my favorites. I made so many beautiful photos in it,” wrote Nata.

Fans were floored by the racy post, and it quickly racked up more than 55,000 likes. The comments section was also soon flooded with compliments.

“So good looking and a beautiful body,” praised a commenter.

“You are one of the most beautiful gorgeous sexy [ladies] I have ever seen. Thank you for posting the pictures,” wrote a passionate fan.

“D*mn girl you’re something else,” added another.

Some of Nata’s followers also confided that they, too, are fans of her white bra.

“Yeah, I think this white top is one of my favorites too,” quipped an admirer, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

“GORGEOUS TOP,” chimed in a different follower.

Mesh bra enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Nata wasn’t lying when she said that she often wears it for photo shoots.

Earlier this month, the beauty uploaded a provocative photo of her wearing the revealing top and a pair of denim shorts. The photo showed Nata sitting on a beige carpeted floor, leaning against a nightstand. The beauty showed off her incredible curves in the jaw-dropping ensemble. The DJ’s followers went wild over the tantalizing photo and expressed their admiration for the stunner in the comments section. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has been liked over 240,000 times.

To see more of Nata Lee and her unbelievable body, be sure to check out her Instagram account.