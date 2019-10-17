‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Shakes Her Booty In Tight Leggings & Crop Top

Maitland Ward is shaking her booty on Instagram. The former Boy Meets World star likely stunned her nearly 800,000 social media followers this week when she posted a video of herself busting a move in her bathroom to her story.

In the videos, Maitland is seen wearing a light purple crop top with no sleeves. The skimpy shirt flaunted Ward’s toned arms, and flashed her black bra underneath. She also showcased her flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long legs in a pair of dark pink skintight leggings.

Maitland wore her long, red hair pulled back into a casual bun behind her head and donned a minimal makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, bright eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

The actress also wore a pair of black rimmed eyeglasses and rocked some red polish on her fingernails as she held up her phone to film herself in the mirror. The phone case featured pumpkin spice lattes and leaves while giving off a major autumn vibe.

Ward offered no caption or context to her videos, but she did appear to be having fun while dancing in the snaps.

According to Fox News, Maitland is best known for playing the character of Rachel McGuire on ABC’s former hit teen series, Boy Meets World. Rachel popped up in the later seasons of the show and became the female roommate of Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) and Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence).

However, after the show ended Maitland went on to become a social media sensation and cosplay queen while dressing up in elaborate costumes and heading to comic events around the country.

Most recently, Maitland has ventured into the adult entertainment business with the release of her new movie, “Drive.”

Ward told TMZ that she doesn’t believe the film will ruin her career, and that there is much more to come when it comes to the opportunities that have presented themselves due to her career move.

“I’ve been opened up to so many more opportunities because I do this. I think I would be limited if I stuck in just a certain typecast situation. Now people think of me in a totally new way and are discovering me new. So, I want to bring more adult [actresses into the] mainstream,” Ward told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Maitland Ward by following the actress on her Instagram account.