Instagram Model Rocky Barnes Shows Off Baby Bump In New Bikini Photos

Rocky Barnes is still chasing the sun wherever she can find it. For the past several days, the American model has been sharing pictures with her Instagram fans of herself in a series of bikinis that show off her adorable baby bump.

In a recent photo, the Instagram influencer shared a couple of slides in which she is seen posing in front of a white panel as she rocks a lavender two-piece bathing suit that consists of a straight-cut top with off-the-shoulder sleeves adorned with frilly flower details all around. The front of the top also includes the same frilly flower accents that give the bikini a romantic feel.

Barnes teamed her top with a pair of matching bottom that sit low on her frame, making her pregnant belly even more pronounced. According to the tag she included with her post, the outfit she is wearing is from Fillyboo and Onia. Barnes completed her look with a white hat that adds extra sophistication to her outfit.

She shared two photos of herself in the same outfit and location, with slightly different poses. As she indicated via the geotag included with this post — in addition to previous photos — the model and her husband recently spent a long weekend in Palm Springs, California.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which she shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,400 likes within about a day of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 110 comments to the photos. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to point out how good she looks.

“Beautiful and Glowing,” one user chimed in.

“You’re reppin that mama bod so hard right now! I love it!” raved another fan.

You look so beautiful!” a third fan said, adding a butterfly emoji at the end of the comment.

In the hashtag she included with her photo, Barnes indicated that she is 24 weeks along. As E! Online reported, Barnes announced in mid-September that she and her husband Matthew Cooper were expecting her first child.

Loading...

Right before annoying that she was pregnant, Barnes had taken to her Instagram to celebrate her 1-year wedding anniversary, the report further detailed.

“I couldn’t stop smiling looking back on all our wedding pics!” she wrote. “What an epic day! I am so lucky to have found you. You show me unconditional love daily and always put us first. I love how much fun we have, and how much we have accomplished together. You truly are my better half. Love you babe! #rockytakescoop.”