Mick Mulvaney Says Climate Change ‘Will Not Be On The Agenda’ At G7 Summit Next Year

It was also announced Thursday that the summit will take place at a Trump-owned property in Florida.

Amid growing worldwide concern about the potential effects of climate change, White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that the topic of climate change would not be on the agenda at next year’s G7 summit.

Mulvaney answered the question when asked by a reporter at a briefing about next year’s summit agenda on Thursday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mulvaney announced that next year’s summit will take place at the Trump-owned Doral golf resort, just outside of Miami, Florida. Mulvaney defended the decision against questions about potential conflicts of interest in holding the event at a property that is owned by the president.

According to a tweet from Jeff Mason, a White House corespondent for Reuters, climate change has been on the agenda at the G7 summit – previously G8 when the group of nations had included Russia – for decades.

Mulvaney says climate change will not be discussed at the G7 next year. (Climate change has been a key topic at G7 and G8 meetings for decades.)

While the decision to not include climate change on the 2020 conference’s agenda is a departure for the summit, it’s not quite a departure for the Trump White House, which has a history of rolling back environmental protection regulations on industries and doubting the urgency of climate change. As The Inquisitr noted last month, the president took to Twitter to post about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet that some claimed was bullying the young climate activist. The tweet came following an impassioned speech Thunberg delivered the U.N. climate summit in September.

As The Inquisitr also noted, although the president had been expected to skip out on the climate summit entirely, he ended up attending the summit for 14 minutes, though he wasn’t there when Thunberg spoke.

At the 2019 G7 summit, which was held in France in August, the president notably skipped out on meeting to discuss climate change. According to CNN, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the president elected to skip the climate change meeting due to meetings he had scheduled with leaders of Germany and India. Though as CNN noted, the president seemingly had said that he would be attending the meeting later in the day – after it has already occurred – leading some to question what the real reason was for the president missing the climate change meeting.

CNN also reported that although Grisham claimed the president missed the G7 climate change meeting to meet with leaders from Germany and India that both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi were both president at the climate change meeting, further leading to speculation about the president’s absence.

The cable news network had previously reported that the president had allegedly not wanted to attend the 2019 G7 summit at all, and noted that the president had pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement, a United Nations agreement negotiated under Obama that attempted to address concerns related to climate change.