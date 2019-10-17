Dallas Cowboys News: Numerous Injuries Make 3-Game Losing Streak Even More Concerning

The Dallas Cowboyws are quickly watching their season spiral downward.

The Dallas Cowboys started off this season on a complete and total tear as they racked up a 3-0 record in impressive fashion. Many felt as if they were the easy favorites to win the NFC East this season, but that division seems quite week in every direction. As the Philadelphia Eagles prove to be the only real competition for this year’s division title, the Cowboys are being bitten by an injury bug in the worst way.

After three victories to start the season, the Cowboys went to New Orleans and lost a defensive battle against a Saints‘ team without Drew Brees. Since that time, it has been a complete free-fall as they’ve since lost to the Green Bay Packers and formerly winless New York Jets.

As the Cowboys prepare for a big divisional battle with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, injuries are hitting them in a big way. Dallas needs every single strong body it can get, and right now, they just don’t have them.

One of the biggest injuries is to wide receiver Amari Cooper who suffered a thigh bruise against the Jets as reported by Sporting News. He has easily become Dak Prescott’s favorite target since arriving from the Oakland Raiders and he has truly elevated the passing game.

Wednesday’s practice was very concerning for the Cowboys as the injuries just keep on piling up as wide receiver Randall Cobb is still out. Cobb didn’t play against the Jets due to tightness in his back and he’s listed as day-to-day, but head coach Jason Garrett says he’s feeling better this week.

The offensive woes continue with the line that is suffering from two very big losses lately.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith sprained his ankle before this past weekend’s game against the Jets and was kept out. Garrett says he is being evaluated daily and the hope is that he will be able to practice at some point this week.

Loading...

On the other side of the line, tackle La’El Collins is very much the same situation with a sprained knee which caused him to miss the Jets’ game. They are going to keep evaluating him as well to see if it is possible for him to return and not risk any further injury.

Over on the defensive side of things, cornerbacks Byron Jones and Anthony Brown are both limited in practice this week with hamstring injuries. Also, defensive end Tyrone Crawford has been placed on injured reserve due to needing surgery on his hip as reported by CBS Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys really can’t afford to deal with any further injuries and they need to break this losing streak now. Luckily, they have a bye week after the game with the Eagles which could allow for players to heal up and to stop the bleeding of this three-game skid.