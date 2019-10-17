‘Maxim’ Bombshell Natalie Roser Exposes Chest In Open Leather Jacket

Natalie Roser knows how to drive her Instagram followers wild, and she did just that with her latest upload that has temperatures soaring.

The new addition to the Maxim model’s Instagram feed was shared on Thursday, October 17, and had her 1.1 million followers in an absolute frenzy within just hours of going live to the social media platform. The post contained a total of three photos of the Australian bombshell from a recent photo shoot for her lingerie brand Rose & Bare, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Natalie’s new social media post kicked off with a up-close shot of her smiling towards the camera with her arms crossed close to her neck. She was wearing the Little G, a thong-style panty from her clothing line that she noted in the caption was her favorite piece from the collection. The itty-bitty undergarment provided coverage to only what was necessary, teasing a glimpse of her booty and toned legs, though fans wouldn’t have to look very hard for a better view of her curvaceous lower half. She added some edge to her look with a black leather jacket, which was completely unzipped to expose her sculpted abs.

A swipe to the second photo of the trio brought even more heat to the stunner’s Instagram page. The camera was positioned further back this time, offering a nearly full-length shot of the babe in the same ensemble, leaving very little to the imagination. A black-and-white filter was added over the shot to give it a sultry flair, and that’s not all that upped the ante of the photo. This time, Natalie’s minuscule thong was displayed in its entirety, as were her toned thighs. Her chest was also almost completely exposed underneath her open moto jacket, revealing an ample amount of braless cleavage that proved impossible to ignore.

The third and final photo saw another close-up view of Natalie in the sexy lingerie and leather getup. She had her arms raised high above her head, while her jacket threatened to expose her bare chest completely. Its large lapels prevented her voluptuous assets from being within eyesight, though her trim waist and chiseled midsection made it into the snap for her audience to admire.

To no surprise, the new addition to the model’s page was a big hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the triple Instagram update has earned over 8,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Natalie with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that the model was “dazzling and glowing.”

“Wow Nat how is it possible to be this beautiful?!?!” questioned a third.

Natalie is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her famous curves again, this time on the beach in a tight blue one-piece swimsuit that hugged her silhouette in all of the right ways.